Davenport officers hand out Lock It Down QC posters

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport took to the streets to raise awareness over the new “Lock It Down QC” initiative.

Officers have been busy passing out signs, stickers and posters to businesses and residences hoping to remind community members to lock their cars and keep the keys.

The move is a part of a larger project involving police departments all over the Quad Cities, which is meant to educate everyone on the staggering rates of car thefts in the area, all which are 100 percent preventable.

“It’s going to prevent not only stolen vehicles, but so much more crime,” said officer Kevin Carver with the Davenport Police Department.

Local businesses and residences have agreed to partner up with police around the Quad Cities by spreading the word to customers and neighbors, asking them to get into the habit of not leaving the car unlocked.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.