Historic Vice President swearing in seen by children of the QC

Isabella, a Bettendorf 4-year-old, watches Kamala Harris be sworn in as Vice President, and...
Isabella, a Bettendorf 4-year-old, watches Kamala Harris be sworn in as Vice President, and offers a high-five for encouragement.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Wednesday’s Inauguration in Washington, D.C. marked several firsts for the office of Vice Presidency. After being sworn into the Office of Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris became the first woman to serve in the 2nd highest office in the country. Harris is also the first person of color in the office, as she is of both Black and Indian descent.

It was seen by many, and thanks to a viewer submission, we got a glimpse of what was going through one Quad City child’s mind.

Isabella, a 4-year-old from Bettendorf, walked up to her parent’s television during the ceremony and gave Harris a high-five while she was being sworn in, as seen in the photo above. She then asked her mother, “if she was getting her face on the rocks,” referring to Mount Rushmore, a place their family had traveled to the year before.

