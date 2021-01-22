IDPH will allow all IHSA sports to return when Regions reach Phase 4

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health has changed its’ COVID-19 safety guidelines concerning IHSA sports. Under the guidelines announced Friday, all state regions that reach Phase 4 of COVID-19 mitigations can play all sports, including high risk ones such as football, basketball and wrestling.

All low-risk winter sports must conduct practices on seven days prior to their first contest. Basketball teams must conduct 12 days of practice prior to their first contest. Fall, spring, and summer sports can begin contact days on Monday based on the allowances of your EMS Region and local school district approval.

Masks must be worn in practice and competition. Social distancing should be adhered to for bench players and game personnel. Schools must follow the mitigations and guidelines established by the IHSA.

With contests now on the horizon, a reminder of IDPH’s guidance for spectators at contests. There is no differentiation in the numbers below regardless of whether the sport is indoors or outdoors. The numbers below do not include players, coaches, officials and other necessary game personnel, the spectators are in addition to them.

-In Phase 4 Regions, you can have a maximum of 50 spectators.

-in Tier 1 Regions, you can have a maximum of 25 spectators.

-In Tier 2 Regions, you cannot have spectators.

Host schools may choose to be more restrictive in their spectator policies.

