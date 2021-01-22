Illinois non-profits receive grant money from marijuana sales

ROCK ISLAND, Ill (KWQC) - The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center and several other organizations in the Illinois Quad Cities have received grants from the Restore, Reinvest, and Renew Program.

The Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is providing $31.5 million in revenue from adult cannabis sales to help communities hardest hit by the “failed war on drugs”, according to a news release from the MLK Center. Priority areas include civil legal aid, economic development, community re-entry from the criminal justice system, violence prevention, and youth development.

In the Quad Cities, $245,777 was awarded to a partnership with the King Center, YWCA, Arrowhead Youth and Family Services, Rise Up Project, Child Abuse Council and Spring Forward as a way to increase protective factors and decrease risk factors in children, including career development.

Program logistics and details, including start dates, are currently being discussed with the expectation of a full rollout in 2021.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.