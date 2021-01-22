Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 310,596 cases and 4,478 deaths since the pandemic began. Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.3% as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that nearly 1.44 million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 273,021 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 450 people were hospitalized, down from 467 Thursday at the same time. Of those, 66 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 89 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s “Tracking the Curve” page to see a breakdown of cases in local counties in Illinois and Iowa.

