Iowa officials report 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 310,596 cases and 4,478 deaths since the pandemic began. Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11.1% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.3% as of 10:30 a.m. Friday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that nearly 1.44 million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 273,021 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, 450 people were hospitalized, down from 467 Thursday at the same time. Of those, 66 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 89 were in the intensive care unit.

