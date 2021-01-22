Advertisement

Keep those snow shovels on stand-by! More snow on the way

2 systems move through from Saturday to Monday
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:01 PM CST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two winter weather systems could be zooming through the QCA over the next few days, each of them bringing a fair chance for accumulating snow! The first system arrives late Saturday evening and appears moves out early Sunday. This will produce a little sleet and freezing rain

Ice Cast
Ice Cast(em)

south of Hwy. 34 and light snow to the north. Amounts could range from 1 to 3 inches in much of the QCA

Sat-Sun Snow
Sat-Sun Snow(em)

with the chance for a bit more the farther north you get from Hwy. 30. The second, and potentially more significant system, will also have the potential for some sleet and freezing rain but this one could push that all the way up to Interstate 80

Ice Cast 2
Ice Cast 2(em)

before changing to all snow. The potential for heavy snow exists with system number 2 but our weather models are still in disagreement as to the final track which will make all the difference in the world. Suffice it to say that if system 2 makes a direct hit some models are laying down a plowable swath of heavy snow across most of the TV 6 viewing area

Big Snow?
Big Snow?(em)

. If the trend for heavier snows and troublesome travel continues there will likely be a First Alert Day or two issued. Stay with KWQC for the latest!

