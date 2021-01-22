Advertisement

Mental Health Screening

Robert Young Center can help
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Robert Young Center can help with mental health screening. 24/7 Crisis Hotline: 309-779-2999

You don’t have to solve life’s challenges on your own. The Robert Young Center, part of UnityPoint Health – Trinity, provides care for every behavioral health need. The team specializes in mental health, substance abuse and crisis services for children, adolescents and adults.

Members of the Quad Cities and surrounding communities have turned to the Robert Young Center for behavioral health support for nearly 40 years.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation
A 23-year-old man has been arrested on five felony charges following multiple incidents in...
Moline police: Man charged after detective seriously injured

Latest News

Darien Michael Crowell, 27, faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and...
Police: Man tried to rob Davenport business Wednesday night
Police in Bettendorf are reminding residents to lock up their vehicles after they received...
Bettendorf Police receive several car burglary reports
IL NATIONAL GUARD
Illinois National Guard Soldier shares experience about inauguration
MEGA MILLIONS
$970 million jackpot up for grabs in next Mega Millions drawing
Smokin' Butt Barbeque pic
Smokin’ Butt BBQ