DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The Robert Young Center can help with mental health screening. 24/7 Crisis Hotline: 309-779-2999

You don’t have to solve life’s challenges on your own. The Robert Young Center, part of UnityPoint Health – Trinity, provides care for every behavioral health need. The team specializes in mental health, substance abuse and crisis services for children, adolescents and adults.

Members of the Quad Cities and surrounding communities have turned to the Robert Young Center for behavioral health support for nearly 40 years.

