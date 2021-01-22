Mercer County Health Dept. fills all vaccination appointments for February

MERCER Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Health officials with the Mercer County Health Department announced this week they have filled all appointments for the February clinics.

Officials say this is based on the 100 doses they anticipate to receive each week.

“We are hopeful that the amount of vaccine we will receive will increase as we move forward,” health officials said in a Facebook post. “At which time we will adjust our clinics to get those vaccines to the community in as timely a fashion as possible. Due to the unknown of future vaccine supply at this point, we will not be creating a list for future vaccines, but will let the public know through our website, mchdil.com, our Facebook page and WRMJ of upcoming opportunities to be vaccinated.”

Officials say if you’re due for a second dose in February and you received your first dose through the Mercer County Health Department, you can still call to schedule your second dose.

Those second doses are being allocated and planned for separately.

On Friday morning school officials at the Sherrard School District said their faculty were receiving their COVID-19 vaccine through the Mercer County Health Department.

