New COVID-19 vaccine clinic opens in NorthPark Mall

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A new COVID-19 vaccine clinic opened at NorthPark Mall on Thursday, making vaccinations more accessible to healthcare workers. About 200 Iowa residents were inoculated within 3 hours on the first day.

As Iowa is in Phase 1A, healthcare workers are able to get their COVID-19 vaccines by making appointments and entering NorthPark Mall through the old Sears doors. From there, you’ll have to register and answer some questions about your medical history and general background prior to getting the vaccination.

Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department’s Public Information Officer says it’s crucial to get healthcare workers inoculated as soon as possible, “if you remember back in November when we had the large spike that was happening here. If you could imagine what that health system would look like if we had individuals who were ill on top of providing care, that’s very dangerous for our communities. It’s important to get our healthcare vaccinated to respond in our system, not only respond to COVID, but car accidents, you name it. We have to make sure that infrastructure is secure.”

Once Phase 1A in Iowa is completed near the end of January, Phase 1B will begin which may be the largest group yet at over 600,000 in the state. Barnes says they anticipate the supply to grow in coming weeks, allowing them “to move through these priorities much quicker and use those resources to give that vaccine later to everyone who wants the vaccine.”

NorthPark Mall is a perfect spot for this new clinic because of the size and location, says Barnes: “it’s nice, we’re making sure there’s access on bus routes, those things were taken care of as well. It’s also somewhat centrally located so we’re not way up North, we’re not way downtown. It was important to have that. And in all honestly, it was the space.”

In addition to Scott County Health Department helping vaccinate the community, various local hospitals, and first responders are joining the cause. “All of this is really a collaboration of the community and hard work and collaboration we’re putting in during these trying times,” says Chris Varnes, Scott County Health Department’s Community Health Consultant.

The next group available to become inoculated will be those 65 years and older, first responders, and childcare workers.

Officials with the Trinity Muscatine Public Health said they are still working through vaccinating Phase 1A and will not be done until mid-February. (idph, muscatine co health department)

Currently, Scott County is receiving about 800 vaccinations per week. At this rate, health officials believe it would take nearly nine months to reach everyone in Phase 1B. They do expect the supply to increase significantly, they just don’t know yet when that will be.

