One death, 45+ new cases of COVID reported in RICO on Thursday

On Thursday health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced one new...
On Thursday health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced one new death related to COVID-19. This raises the county total now to 290 deaths.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - On Thursday health officials with the Rock Island County Health Department announced one new death related to COVID-19. This raises the county total now to 290 deaths.

The death was a man in his 90′s who had been in the hospital.

“We send our sympathy to the loved ones, friends and relatives of this resident,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department.

Officials also announced 47 new cases of COVID, bringing the county total to 11,852. There are currently 27 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 in Rock Island County.

The new cases are:

· 1 man in his 80s

· 3 men in their 70s

· 4 men in their 60s

· 3 men in their 50s

· 4 men in their 40s

· 8 men in their 30s

· 4 men in their 20s

· 1 man in his teens

· 1 boy younger than 13

· 1 boy infant 1 or younger

· 1 woman in her 80s

· 2 women in their 70s

· 1 woman in her 60s

· 3 women in their 50s

· 2 women in their 40s

· 3 women in their 30s

· 2 women in their 20s

· 1 girl in her teens

· 1 girl younger than 13

· 1 girl infant 1 or younger

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

Remember, you control how you respond to COVID-19:

· Stay home as much as possible and especially when ill

· Wear a face covering when you must go out for essential supplies

· Keep at least 6 feet between you and anyone else

· Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer

· Take the vaccine when it becomes available to you

