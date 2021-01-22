Police: Man tried to rob Davenport business Wednesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man faces charges after police say he tried to rob a Davenport business Wednesday to pay off a drug debt.

Darien Michael Crowell, 27, was booked into the Scott County Jail Thursday night on charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

Bond was set Friday morning at $10,000 cash or surety. He has a preliminary hearing on Jan. 29.

Davenport police responded around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to The Liquor Store, 211 W. 53rd St., for a report of a robbery.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers learned Crowell shoved an employee into a glass display and tried to take money from the cash register, but the employee locked the drawer.

He then assaulted the employee again and said he had a gun while pointing toward a cross draw bag on Crowell’s chest, according to the affidavit.

He then left with the employee’s purse. Crowell was positively identified by the employee in a photo line-up, according to the affidavit.

Around 6 p.m. Wednesday, officers located Crowell in the 5100 block of Ripley Street. He took off running when officers identified themselves, according to the affidavit.

Police arrested him a short time later. According to the affidavit, he had the Liquor Store employee’s driver’s license with him.

A search of Crowell’s bedroom turned up the rest of the items taken from the employee.

According to the affidavit, he admitted to planning to rob the business with the intent of paying a drug debt off.

