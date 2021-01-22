Rock Falls police arrest man on meth charges

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Falls announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jason Dziudzek, of Rock Falls.

Police say he was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants and for driving on a revoked license.

Dziudzek is also being charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they, along with agents from the Blackhawk Area Task Force executed a search warrant in the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Rock Falls where they seized 30 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Dzuidzek was also charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 15-100 grams.

Additional charges are pending. Dzuidzek was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

