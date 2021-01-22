Advertisement

Rock Falls police arrest man on meth charges

Police in Rock Falls announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jason Dziudzek, of Rock Falls.
Police in Rock Falls announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jason Dziudzek, of Rock Falls.(AP Newsroom)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 2:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Police in Rock Falls announced the arrest of 34-year-old Jason Dziudzek, of Rock Falls.

Police say he was arrested on multiple out-of-county warrants and for driving on a revoked license.

Dziudzek is also being charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Police say they, along with agents from the Blackhawk Area Task Force executed a search warrant in the 700 block of 14th Avenue in Rock Falls where they seized 30 grams of methamphetamine, a scale and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Dzuidzek was also charged with unlawful possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine 15-100 grams.

Additional charges are pending. Dzuidzek was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February

Latest News

Close of up of a cash register of a business
Illinois providing $3.4 million to help small businesses access COVID-19 relief
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments
Police in Davenport took to the streets to raise awareness over the new “Lock It Down QC”...
Davenport officers hand out Lock It Down QC posters
Police in Davenport took to the streets to raise awareness over the new “Lock It Down QC”...
Davenport officers hand out Lock It Down QC posters