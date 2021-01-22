Rock Island County COVID vaccine slots filled in less than 5 minutes

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department is now taking online reservations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Friday morning, all 600 slots were taken in less than five minutes.

The health department decided to switch to online reservations after long lines of traffic and hours spent waiting in line on Tuesday. Many people were turned away when the drive-thru clinic ran out of vaccine.

The health department is now capping off the number of people able to sign up in an effort to reduce traffic and waiting time.

Every Friday that vaccine is available, the department will let people sign up online using a live link at 10 a.m. for a time slot. Then, the following Tuesday, you will be able to go get your vaccine at the Greater Auto Auction in Milan.

You can find the link at richd.org or on the health department’s Facebook page.

“Now it’s important to note that these are not appointments and we believe that we’ll be able to get people through in a much more orderly fashion. But because you signed up for a nine o’clock, you may not be actually getting your vaccine at nine o’clock. It’s going to take just a little bit longer than we may have anticipated so we expect to be fine tuning this process every week,” says Janet Hill, Chief Operating Officer at the Rock Island County Health Department.

The department will announce how many doses are available every Friday for the following week.

The link posted on Friday, was through Signup Genius and health officials say people do not need to create an account in order to get a slot for the vaccination clinic each week.

You are asked not to call the health department to schedule your time slot. Registration online on Friday’s is the only way to get a vaccination. Hill asks residents to help friends and family get signed up if they are not computer savvy.

“We absolutely recognize that this is a health equity issue and we are looking to address that in the coming weeks. We needed to change how we did it from a first-come first-serve basis that caused lots of traffic and a lot of people who were upset and this is the fastest way we could continue to serve our population,” she says.

For those who did get a slot for Tuesday’s clinic, health officials ask that you do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled time and to follow directions by the deputies and health department staff.

