Rock Island County slots fill quickly for COVID-19 vaccinations

The 600 available slots were filled for Jan. 26.
All of the slots have been filled for the vaccination sign-up the Rock Island County Health Department posted on Friday morning. On Friday, health officials posted to Facebook saying they had 600 slots available for the vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Greater Quad City Auto Show.(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - All of the slots have been filled for the vaccination sign-up the Rock Island County Health Department posted on Friday morning.

On Friday, health officials posted to Facebook saying they had 600 slots available for the vaccination clinic on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at the Greater Quad City Auto Show.

Shortly after posting, health officials updated their Facebook saying all of the slots had been filled for that date. Those who did not get a slot, can look for a link that will be posted next Friday at 10 a.m.

For those who did get a slot for Tuesday’s clinic, health officials ask that you do not arrive more than 15 minutes before your scheduled time and to follow directions by the deputies and health department staff.

“A different link will be posted every Friday at 10 a.m. that vaccine is available for the following week’s clinic,” health officials said. “Vaccine supplies coming into the county remain low and the number of slots available each week could vary.”

The link posted on Friday, was through Signup Genius and health officials are letting residents know they do not need to create an account in order to get a slot for the vaccination clinic each week.

“You can just sign up with your name and email,” officials said. “You also don’t need to send an confirmatory email to the health department. -- the system automatically does it. We do suggest that your print your email to bring to the clinic. More slots will be available each week that vaccine is available. Keep watching this page for more information.”

All of the slots are full for Tuesday, Jan. 26's vaccine clinic. Watch for another link next Friday at 10 a.m.

Posted by Rock Island County Health Department on Friday, January 22, 2021

