Rock Island County waives fees to renew certain liquor licenses

ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - The Board of Rock Island County announced, after their meeting on Wednesday, announced that they will be waiving liquor license fees for license holders in Unincorporated Rock Island County.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk stressed the need to help businesses in the county struggling due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “In recognizing the struggles that our area businesses have faced over the last year, due to COVID-19 and State Mitigation Efforts, we wanted to do what we could to assist these small businesses in unincorporated Rock Island County, whose licenses fall under the county’s jurisdiction.”

The order was passed by unanimous decision, however, it does not extend to those who hold Class D, 24-hour Licenses.

