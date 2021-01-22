Advertisement

Rock Island County waives fees to renew certain liquor licenses

By unanimous decision, the board decided to waive fees for all but Class D, 24-hour holders.
By unanimous decision, the board decided to waive fees for all but Class D, 24-hour holders.(WTVG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND CO., Illinois (KWQC) - The Board of Rock Island County announced, after their meeting on Wednesday, announced that they will be waiving liquor license fees for license holders in Unincorporated Rock Island County.

County Board Chairman Richard Brunk stressed the need to help businesses in the county struggling due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, saying, “In recognizing the struggles that our area businesses have faced over the last year, due to COVID-19 and State Mitigation Efforts, we wanted to do what we could to assist these small businesses in unincorporated Rock Island County, whose licenses fall under the county’s jurisdiction.”

The order was passed by unanimous decision, however, it does not extend to those who hold Class D, 24-hour Licenses.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lights
Rock Island 3-year-old dies after falling from window; Coroner calls it ‘a terrible, horrific tragedy’
A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave to a crowd as they board Air Force One...
Trump bids farewell to Washington, hints of comeback
Davenport Police confirmed with TV6 a man now identified as 60-year-old Eric L. Johnson, of...
Police identify man following fatal hit and run in Davenport
Has been missing since January 18th, was last seen in Rock Island.
MISSING PERSON: Rock Island Police looking for help locating missing man

Latest News

Isabella, a Bettendorf 4-year-old, watches Kamala Harris be sworn in as Vice President, and...
Historic Vice President swearing in seen by children of the QC
Sat-Sun Snow
Keep those snow shovels on stand-by! More snow on the way
Vaccination Phase 1B is scheduled to begin soon in the Quad Cities.
What do you need to know about Covid-19 vaccinations in the Quad Cities?
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February