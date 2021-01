DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

The award-winning barbeque outlet in the QCA has had a restaurant location (beyond food trucks!) for about a year. This segment was originally broadcast in February of 2020 (prior to COVID mitigations).

Smokin’ Butt BBQ / 6364 Northwest Blvd / Davenport, IA / 1-563-345-SBBQ

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.