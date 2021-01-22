Advertisement

St. Ambrose alum leaves $2.6 million to the University’s nursing program

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Ann Hinkhouse, of West Liberty, Iowa, spent the majority of her life working in and around nursing and her memory will carry on in the nurses of the future coming out of St. Ambrose University’s nursing program after she left a legacy gift of $2.6 million to the College of Health and Human Services.

The donation will help establish an Endowed Chair for the nursing department, and provide an opportunity to upgrade equipment, including the schools patient simulators, which allow students to get hands on clinical experience in a simulated environment.

In a press conference announcing the gift on Thursday afternoon, St. Ambrose University president, Sister Joan Lescinski said, “she (Hinkhouse) was inspired to leave this remarkable legacy because she was committed to the vocation and profession of nursing, and she believed in the quality program that St. Ambrose University offers.”

Hinkhouse, a lifelong learner, graduated from the Lutheran Hospital Nursing School, before receiving her Bachelor of Arts from Cornell College and then her MBA from St. Ambrose. She spent her career working in many different health care facilities throughout eastern Iowa. Hinkhouse passed away on May 5, 2020 at the age of 74.

The gift will be partially used to update the patient simulators.
