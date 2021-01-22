What do you need to know about Covid-19 vaccinations in the Quad Cities?

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ announcement on Thursday that expanded the COVID-19 vaccine eligibility in Phase 1B to include anyone 65 and older tied up a common confusion many in the state had.

Iowa officials previously announced the vaccine would only be limited to those 75 and older, along with other specified groups such as frontline workers, teachers, those who work in the penal system, and government officials.

These changes have directly affected the Quad Cities’ effort to get vaccinated at a local level. With ongoing changes to both Scott and Rock Island County health departments’ vaccination processes, there has been a great deal of uncertainty surrounding vaccine distribution in the area.

TV6 spoke with the health departments to answer common questions we have heard from viewers regarding vaccine distribution.

Who is eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B in Iowa?

According to IDPH, the following groups will be eligible at various stages of Phase 1B:

First responders

Agriculture, manufacturing, and distribution workers who live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing

PK-12 school staff, childcare workers, and early childhood educators

Inspectors responsible for hospital, child safety, and long-term care

Correctional facility staff and incarcerated individuals

Staff of, and individuals living in, congregated settings (does not include college dormitories)

State government officials and staff

Individuals with disabilities and the staff who care for them

Who is eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1B in Illinois?

According to Rock Island Health Department’s website, Phase 1B is to include

Residents 65 and older

Frontline essential workers, defined as those workers who are essential for the functioning of society

First responders: Fire, law enforcement, 911 workers, security personnel, school officers

Education: Teachers, principals, student support, student aides, day care worker

Food and agriculture: Processing, plants, veterinary health, livestock services, animal care

Manufacturing: Industrial production of goods for distribution to retail, wholesale or other manufacturers

Corrections workers and inmates: Jail officers, juvenile facility staff, workers providing in-person support, inmates

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers: Flight crews, bus drivers, train conductors, taxi drivers, para-transit drivers, in-person support, ride-sharing services

Grocery store workers: Baggers, cashiers, stockers, pickup, customer service

Shelters and day care staff: Homeless shelter, women’s shelter, adult day/drop-in program, sheltered workshop, psycho-social rehab

I’m in Phase 1B in Iowa. When will I be able to be vaccinated?

Iowa is breaking down vaccination groups into different Tiers which will transition over time:

Any Tier, any time: Persons 65 and older

Tier 1: First Responders, PK-12 School Staff, Childcare Workers, Early Childhood Educators

Tier 2: Food, Agriculture, Manufacturing, and Distribution workers who live in congregate settings that do not allow for social distancing and Individuals with Disabilities and their care staff

Tier 3: Staff of Individuals living in congregate settings, Government Officials and staff

Tier 4: Inspectors responsible for hospital, child safety, and long-term care

Tier 5: Correctional Facility staff and incarcerated individuals

Vaccinations for Phase 1B are likely to start in the first week of February, according to the Scott County Health Department.

Where can I get vaccinated in Scott County?

Vaccinations have been taking place, and will continue to take place for Phase 1B at the Scott County Health Department’s Clinic and at locations with their partners Genesis, UnityPoint Health Trinity, and Community Health Care.

Where can I get vaccinated in Rock Island County?

Rock Island County will also utilize local partners such as UnityPoint Health-Trinity and Jewel-Osco to distribute vaccinations, as well as a mass-vaccination site at the Greater Auto Auction (4015 78th Ave., Milan, IL).

How do I schedule an appointment to be vaccinated at the mass vaccination site in Rock Island County?

During a briefing of QC COVID-19 Coalition Thursday, Public Health Administrator Nita Ludwig went into detail on Rock Island’s protocols for getting vaccinated at the Greater Auto Auction site in Milan.

Scheduling appointments will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Fridays and go until appointments are no longer available. Vaccinations will take place on Tuesdays at the site and will follow a strict process as outlined in a post on Rock Island County Health Department’s Facebook Page.

They are expected to announce how many doses and appointments are available each week on their Facebook page, and they ask that the public avoid the area if possible if you do not have an appointment, to ease traffic. They will not accept walk/drive-ups.

How long will it take to move on to the next phase in both counties?

Neither county currently has a timetable for when Phase 1C will begin or who they will include, as that guidance comes from the state level. Ed Rivers, director of Scott County Health Department, estimated Thursday that at the current rate, Iowa is rolling out vaccines, and with the recent change in eligibility for those who may receive it, that Phase 1B may last up to nine months. This timeline would, of course, be affected by larger production and distribution of the vaccines available, as well as approval of other vaccines currently pending approval by the FDA.

TV6 will continue to keep you updated on the latest information regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.