Brief Snow Showers This Afternoon

Some accumulating snow likely tonight and into next week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- Get ready for some active weather this weekend. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon, along with a chance for brief snow showers. Highs should range from the 20′s north to middle 30′s in our southern counties. Our next weather maker arrives this evening primarily producing light snow, but we could see some freezing rain and sleet mixed in across some locations south. This could mean slippery roads Sunday morning. Generally 1″ to 3″ accumulations will be possible, with the heaviest amounts north of I-80. Snow comes to an end early in the day, but don’t put the shovels away just yet—another major system sweeps into the area Monday, bringing additional snow to the region, with several inches of accumulation likely. This could set us up for snow covered roads and limited visibility Monday into Tuesday, and will most certainly prompt a FIRST ALERT DAY. Stay tuned for details as we get more of an idea about the timing and track of the storm.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies with brief snow showers this afternoon. High: 26°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloudy and cool with light snow likely overnight, possibly mixed with freezing rain or sleet south. Low: 21°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning snow and a chance for freezing rain, followed by mostly cloudy conditions. High: 33°.

