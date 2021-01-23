Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One Clinton man faces multiple charges for allegedly attempting to transport methamphetamine in the area.

Norman Ralph Bolton Jr., 39, of Clinton, Iowa was arrested in Davenport on Thursday by the Blackhawk Area Task Force and Quad Cities Metropolitan Enforcement Group, after an investigation which led to Bolton’s arrest.

As a result of Bolton Jr.’s arrest, police seized 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.

He’s currently has a bevy of charges after being arrested, which include multiple charges of Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine in varying degrees, and two counts of Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp. He is currently being held in Scott County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The aforementioned Task Force and Enforcement Group received assistance from The Clinton Police Department Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team (SCATT) on the investigation.

