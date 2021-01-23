Advertisement

Covid-19 positivity rate below 6% in Whiteside County

The county saw no new deaths in the last day due to Covid-19.
The county saw no new deaths in the last day due to Covid-19.(Whiteside, KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, health officials in Whiteside County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were recorded, the county’s death total stays at 135 fatalities. The county has a 5.8% 7-day positivity rate, significantly down from one month ago.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

  • Four people under the age of 20
  • Six people in their 20′s
  • Two people in their 30′s
  • Seven people in their 40′s
  • Two people in their 50′s
  • Six people in their 60′s
  • Four people in their 70′s

County residents can visit this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation

Latest News

Rock Island County COVID vaccine slots fill quickly
Rock Island County COVID vaccine slots filled in less than 5 minutes
Rock Island County COVID vaccine slots fill quickly
Rock Island County COVID vaccine slots fill quickly
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian died Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021 of cardiac arrest at...
Tony Award-winning choreographer Bob Avian dies at 83
Money granted to areas hit hardest by the “failed war on drugs.”
Illinois non-profits receive grant money from marijuana sales