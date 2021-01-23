Covid-19 positivity rate below 6% in Whiteside County
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, health officials in Whiteside County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19.
No new deaths were recorded, the county’s death total stays at 135 fatalities. The county has a 5.8% 7-day positivity rate, significantly down from one month ago.
The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The new cases:
- Four people under the age of 20
- Six people in their 20′s
- Two people in their 30′s
- Seven people in their 40′s
- Two people in their 50′s
- Six people in their 60′s
- Four people in their 70′s
