Covid-19 positivity rate below 6% in Whiteside County

WHITESIDE COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, health officials in Whiteside County announced 31 new cases of COVID-19.

No new deaths were recorded, the county’s death total stays at 135 fatalities. The county has a 5.8% 7-day positivity rate, significantly down from one month ago.

The new cases bring the the county’s total to 5,475 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The new cases:

Four people under the age of 20

Six people in their 20′s

Two people in their 30′s

Seven people in their 40′s

Two people in their 50′s

Six people in their 60′s

Four people in their 70′s

County residents can visit this link for more information.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.