Illinois reports 5,152 new Coronavirus cases, 97 additional deaths Saturday

Illinois coronavirus
Illinois coronavirus(Associated Press)
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WMAQ) - Illinois Health officials reported 5,152 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, along with 97 additional deaths attributed to the virus.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, Saturday’s new cases brought the statewide total number of confirmed cases to 1,098,527 since the pandemic began. The fatalities reported Friday lifted the death toll to 18,711.

IDPH said officials have adjusted how the state reports probable cases beginning Friday, now including both confirmed and probable cases in the daily count. Prior to Friday, only confirmed deaths were included in the total case count, but the count will include probable deaths moving forward.

In the last 24 hours, Illinois officials said 110,178 test specimens were returned to state laboratories, putting the state at 15,319,694 tests performed during the pandemic.

The seven-day rolling positivity rate on all tests was 4.9%, while the positivity rate for unique individuals tested is at 6% - both down slightly from the day before.

As of Friday night, 3,121 patients in Illinois were hospitalized due to coronavirus. Of those patients, 644 were in intensive care units, while 338 were on ventilators.

Also as of Friday night, 1,112,725  vaccines coronavirus vaccines had been delivered to providers across Illinois, while 524,050 doses had been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities, IDPH said. That brought the total number of doses sent to Illinois to 1,636,775.

Parts of the state have continued to lift some of the more stringent COVID-19 mitigations put in place in November amid a second wave of the pandemic.

On Saturday, IDPH said Chicago and suburban Cook County have met the metrics to move into Tier 1 mitigations, which allow for the return of limited indoor dining, among other changes.

State health officials announced Friday that Region 4 met the metrics to move into Tier 2 mitigations, effective Friday. That means all 11 of the state’s regions are now out of Tier 3 mitigations, the most stringest layer of restrictions.

