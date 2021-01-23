Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois restaurants are expecting their first weekend crowds of 2021 now that dine-in services are allowed as a part of Tier 1 within Region 2.

Restaurants like Steel Plow Burger Company in Moline are anticipating much bigger numbers than they’ve had in weeks. Alicia Rhodes, manager at the restaurant says many of the employees have been able to come back to work, “it’s a really exciting weekend for us. It’s nice to see familiar faces and have the tables for our regulars coming back again.”

However, restaurants like Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island say customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect, “they’re still scared to come out. I still hope they come out and support our business,” says owner Jesse Campos. He says in the week that dining in has been allowed, only about 10 tables have been used.

Tier 1 limits restaurants to 25% capacity with safety precautions such as social distancing. Campos says their restaurant is being extremely cautious, wearing masks and frequently cleaning tables, “we’re safe down here... we’d like to see people come out.”

Campos says their delivery service has grown more popular in recent weeks in addition to their pick-up options.

Rhodes echoes the sentiment adding, “it’s really important to support local businesses. People should go out and support. It’s a family.”

It’s estimated that a record 21,700 restaurants in Illinois may close due to COVID-19 and the precautions taken to control the spread.

In order for Region 2 to move to the next phase which loosens more restrictions on businesses, the region’s positivity rate would need to be below or equal to 6.5% for three consecutive days, staffed hospital and ICU beds are over 20%, and no sustained increase of COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.