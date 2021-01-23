Advertisement

Iowa officials report 1300+ new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths over 24 hours

Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.4% as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,368 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 311,964 cases and 4,487 deaths since the pandemic began. Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.4% as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that nearly 1.44 million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 273,189 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 419 people were hospitalized, down from 450 Friday at the same time. Of those, 64 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 76 were in the intensive care unit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Michael Crowell, 27, faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and...
Police: Man tried to rob Davenport business Wednesday night
A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Vaccination Phase 1B is scheduled to begin soon in the Quad Cities.
What do you need to know about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Quad Cities?
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February
East Moline Police need your help in identifying the two suspects pictured above. Officials...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after case of beer is stolen in East Moline

Latest News

Icy temps and sunshine this morning, increasing clouds this afternoon, then light snow tonight.
Your First Alert Forecast
Several officers allegedly found Bolton Jr., 39, with 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges
Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers
Saturday night snow
Winter has NOT forgotten about the QCA!