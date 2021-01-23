Iowa officials report 1300+ new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 1,368 new COVID-19 cases and nine deaths between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 311,964 cases and 4,487 deaths since the pandemic began. Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.4% as of 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that nearly 1.44 million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 273,189 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, 419 people were hospitalized, down from 450 Friday at the same time. Of those, 64 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 76 were in the intensive care unit.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.