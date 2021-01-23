Lane closure on Mississippi Blvd. in Bettendorf extended

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The lane closure due to demolition of the old I-74 bridge, will keep only one lane open on Mississippi Blvd.

In a Facebook post on the I-74 River Bridge page, they announced an extension of one working lane through at least Saturday, January 23rd. Mississippi Blvd. between 14th St. and River Dr. will have one functioning lane from 7 A.M. to Noon.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.