Advertisement

Lane closure on Mississippi Blvd. in Bettendorf extended

Lane closure is extended until Saturday, January 23rd.
Lane closure is extended until Saturday, January 23rd.(I-74 River Bridge)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:04 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The lane closure due to demolition of the old I-74 bridge, will keep only one lane open on Mississippi Blvd.

In a Facebook post on the I-74 River Bridge page, they announced an extension of one working lane through at least Saturday, January 23rd. Mississippi Blvd. between 14th St. and River Dr. will have one functioning lane from 7 A.M. to Noon.

Motorists are advised to drive with caution when in the area.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February
Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Rock Island that sent one person to the...
Police investigating early morning shooting in Rock Island
POTUS delivers COVID-19 response remarks and announces national strategy. (Source: POOL via CNN...
Biden signs burst of virus orders, requires masks for travel
A driver has been charged after police say he crashed into an Illinois State trooper’s vehicle...
Illinois State trooper injured; driver cited with Scott’s Law violation

Latest News

Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers
Saturday night snow
Winter has NOT forgotten about the QCA!
Weekend cold and snow continues into next week
Weekend cold and snow continues into next week
The county saw no new deaths in the last day due to Covid-19.
Covid-19 positivity rate below 6% in Whiteside County