One injured after Saturday morning fire in Burlington

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a structure fire around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday morning in the 1600 block of Ashmun Street. As firefighters arrived, they reportedly saw heavy fire on the south side of the home.

Officials say one person was inside the home and was able to escape through a back door after being alerted by smoke detectors. The resident was treated by paramedics and transported to a local hospital for further treatment, according to fire officials.

The fire was extinguished by 7:30 a.m, says the Fire Marshal in a press release.

Damages to the home are reportedly estimated at approximately $45,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and is not considered suspicious, according to the Fire Marshal.

