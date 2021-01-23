Winter has NOT forgotten about the QCA!

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The weekend will start off with quite a chill – LITERALLY! Wind chills north of Highway 30 could drop into the teens below zero

Saturday am chills (em)

early Saturday morning. Even though there won’t be a lot of wind even the light breeze in the area will combine with sub-zero low temperatures to make it feel even more bitterly cold! Clouds will thicken during the day Saturday leading up to a chance for some afternoon flurries north of I-80, but more importantly a swath of light snow that will move through the areas overnight. Most of the accumulation will be north of Highway 34 and we’re only talking a fluffy snow that might add up to an inch or two for most areas with areas toward Highway 20 getting

Saturday night snow (em)

some 3 inch accumulations. As the snow quickly moves east, we could wake up to nothing more than some freezing drizzle Sunday morning. We’ll hold off on a First Alert Day due to this being a minor system with no advisories being posted by the weather service. If things end up being slick on Sunday morning a First Alert Day could be issued. After dry conditions Sunday afternoon with mostly cloudy skies we get ready for the next, and likely more significant winter storms to enter the region on Monday. A First Alert Day will most likely have to be issued for this system as it will bring some sleet and/or freezing rain to the southern QCA, and potentially heavy snow to the rest of the area. There could be a little wiggle room in the final path but as of Friday evening the models are suggesting areas along and maybe just south of I-80 could pick up many inches of snow, certainly enough to shovel and plow and have a high impact on travel. The heaviest snow would likely start in earnest Monday afternoon

Monday snow band (em)

and fall heavily through Monday night without tapering off till early Tuesday. It’s too early to pinpoint where and how much snow will fall but models are showing agreement in the possibility of minimum amounts of 4 to 6 inches for much of the QCA.

Monday snow potential (em)

This system will be followed by another shot of light snow around Wednesday. Again, we’re still relatively far out from Monday’s snow so stay tuned to later forecasts closer to the storm’s arrival. Looks like winter didn’t forget about us!

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.