Augustana epidemiologist explains COVID-19 variants

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The U.K. variant of the coronavirus has reached the United States and Midwest.

Rebecca Heick, local epidemiologist at Augustana, says variants of the COVID-19 virus are not surprising. Variants happen when viruses mutate by creating copies of themselves with a mistake in their genetic code.

Heick says the U.K. COVID variant is more contagious than the original virus. According to studies, she says it may be between 50 to 75 percent more transmissible.

Symptoms of the variant appear to be the same and the COVID vaccines we have now are expected to be effective and protect against the variant.

“Our vaccines are expected to be effective against these variants. We aren’t anticipating that we are going to have a lot of difficulty with that and should we find that there is a challenge, within a matter of weeks they can actually shift those vaccines so we have the proper variant messenger RNA included in them,” says Heick.

Other COVID variants have been identified in Brazil and South Africa, but so far only the U.K. strain has reached the United States.

Heick says the best things we can do to prevent spread of the variants are to wear masks, social distance, and stay home whenever possible.

