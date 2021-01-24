East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with heavy smoke

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue. Heavy smoke can be seen coming out of the second floor.

Traffic is temporarily blocked for part of 29th Street as emergency crews respond. A TV6 crew on seen says the Silvis and Rock Island Arsenal Fire Departments are assisting.

There is no known cause of fire at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

