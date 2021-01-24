FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A potent storm system will sweep into the region Monday morning, bringing a chance for a mixed bag of precipitation—starting out as a large area of snow, freezing rain and/or sleet for our southern counties before lifting north and changing to all snow across the region. This will increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening.

As of Saturday evening, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Monday morning to Tuesday morning for most western counties and the Quad Cities. With heavy snow expected, closer to Monday there is a good chance some areas will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. There is still time for the track to change, but there is higher confidence to see heavy snow in parts of the QCA.

As of Saturday night some counties are under a Winter Storm Watch that begins Monday morning.

Into the evening there will be heavier snow with peak snowfall rates near 1″ per hour. The Monday evening commute will be heavily impacted with slippery snow-covered roads. Not only will heavy snow be falling, there will be winds reaching 15-20 mph reducing visibility to under a half mile at times. By Tuesday morning there will be light snow showers that will finish by noon.

In the end, accumulations could range from 4″ to as much as 9″+ snowfall amounts for most locations. Timing and track of this system could change, so we will be watching any developments over the next 24 to 36 hours.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

