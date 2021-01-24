Advertisement

FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning

Snowfall amounts could surpass 6 inches in some areas
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - A potent storm system will sweep into the region Monday morning, bringing a chance for a mixed bag of precipitation—starting out as a large area of snow, freezing rain and/or sleet for our southern counties before lifting north and changing to all snow across the region. This will increase in coverage Monday afternoon and evening.

As of Saturday evening, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Monday morning to Tuesday morning for most western counties and the Quad Cities. With heavy snow expected, closer to Monday there is a good chance some areas will be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning. There is still time for the track to change, but there is higher confidence to see heavy snow in parts of the QCA.

As of Saturday night some counties are under a Winter Storm Watch that begins Monday morning.
As of Saturday night some counties are under a Winter Storm Watch that begins Monday morning.

Into the evening there will be heavier snow with peak snowfall rates near 1″ per hour. The Monday evening commute will be heavily impacted with slippery snow-covered roads. Not only will heavy snow be falling, there will be winds reaching 15-20 mph reducing visibility to under a half mile at times. By Tuesday morning there will be light snow showers that will finish by noon.

In the end, accumulations could range from 4″ to as much as 9″+ snowfall amounts for most locations. Timing and track of this system could change, so we will be watching any developments over the next 24 to 36 hours.

FIRST ALERT DAYS are issued to inform you of inconvenient, hazardous, or potentially dangerous weather in our viewing area--weather that could impact you and your family. Look for frequent updates on air, online, on our social media platforms and on the QC Weather App.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darien Michael Crowell, 27, faces charges of second-degree robbery, a Class C felony, and...
Police: Man tried to rob Davenport business Wednesday night
A man has been fined and charged following an investigation by the Illinois Department of...
Hunter cited $10k, charged over illegally harvested 12-point buck in Illinois
Vaccination Phase 1B is scheduled to begin soon in the Quad Cities.
What do you need to know about COVID-19 vaccinations in the Quad Cities?
Iowa Gov. Reynolds announces phase 1B plans starting in February
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announces plans for phase 1B starting in February
East Moline Police need your help in identifying the two suspects pictured above. Officials...
CRIME STOPPERS: Two wanted after case of beer is stolen in East Moline

Latest News

Brookstone of Aledo recieves COVID vaccine, couple reflect on polio epidemic
Couple reflect on surviving polio and COVID as their assisted living facility receives vaccine
Brookstone of Aledo recieves COVID vaccine, couple reflect on polio epidemic
Brookstone of Aledo recieves COVID vaccine, couple reflect on polio epidemic
The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue.
East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with heavy smoke
Kristy Polenske has been making similar mittens to Sen. Sander's using upcycled sweaters and...
Rapids City woman selling Bernie Sanders-style mittens to raise money