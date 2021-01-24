Advertisement

Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death

Hazel L. Ivy, age 29, of Galesburg, Illinois(KWQC)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A Galesburg woman has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of her 7-year-old daughter on Sunday, Jan. 24, according to Galesburg Police Dept.

According to a press release, officers responded to the 1500 block of McKnight St. for an unknown problem with a child. Police then found a 7-year-old girl dead from apparent knife wounds.

The victim’s mother, Hazel L. Ivy, age 29, was arrested and charged with murder in the first degree, as a result of a joint investigation conducted by Galesburg Police Dept., Knox County Sherriff’s office, Knox County State’s Attorney’s Office, and the Illinois State Police.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Galesburg Police at (309) 343-9151 or the Galesburg area crime stoppers at (309) 344-0044. You can also text your tip to Galesburg Crime Stoppers at 274637. Text keyword “Galesburg” and then your tip.

