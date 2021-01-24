Advertisement

Iowa conspiracy theorist stays in custody, ordered to DC

Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A federal judge in Washington says a right-wing conspiracy theorist from Iowa seen prominently in videos taunting a U.S. Capitol police officer during the Jan. 6 riot must remain in custody.  U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly on Friday halted the release of Douglas Jensen that had been ordered by a federal magistrate judge in Iowa on Thursday. Kelly ordered Jensen be transported to Washington to face charges. The Iowa judge had allowed Jensen’s release to home confinement in Des Moines but gave federal prosecutors time to appeal. Kelly issued another order requiring U.S. Marshals to bring Jensen to Washington from Iowa “forthwith.”

