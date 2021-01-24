Advertisement

Iowa officials report 800+ new coronavirus cases

Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 847 new COVID-19 cases and one death between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the statewide total to 312,811 cases and 4,488 deaths since the pandemic began. Officials also reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a 7-day positivity rate of 8.5% as of 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The state website, which reports the data in real-time, showed that nearly 1.44 million Iowans have been tested for the virus and 274,103 people have recovered.

As of 10:30 a.m. Sunday, 382 people were hospitalized, down from 419 Saturday at the same time. Of those, 51 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 79 were in the intensive care unit.

