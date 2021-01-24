Man arrested in Galesburg New Year’s Day shooting

GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A man wanted in connection to a New Year’s Day shooting in Galesburg has been arrested, according to Galesburg Police. In a Facebook post on the police department’s page, officials announced Kyle D. Reddick, 27, was located and arrested by the U.S. Marshall’s Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, January 23.

A warrant for Reddick’s arrest was issued for four counts of attempted first-degree murder and other charges after multiple people were hurt in a shooting on January 1, 2021.

More information on the incident can be found here.

