Mostly Cloudy & Quiet Today

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.

Light snow showers and areas of freezing rain will come to an end this morning, leaving us with some wet roads. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day with highs in the lower to mid 30′s. We then turn our attention to a big winter storm taking aim at the QCA Monday. Precipitation should start out as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow early Monday morning, before changing over to all snow and increasing in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. As snowfall rates pick up, we could see blowing and drifting on roads and reduced visibility, affecting both the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The snow comes to an end by Tuesday morning, but digging out could take some time as many locations could see from 4″ to 10+ accumulations. A WINTER STORM WATCH continues from 6 am Monday until Noon Tuesday.

TODAY: Morning snow and a chance for freezing rain then partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 25°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool. Morning snow and freezing rain, then all snow likely for the rest of the day. High: 32°.

