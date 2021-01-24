Advertisement

Mostly Cloudy & Quiet Today

First Alert Day for heavy snow Monday
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.

Light snow showers and areas of freezing rain will come to an end this morning, leaving us with some wet roads. Look for partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day with highs in the lower to mid 30′s. We then turn our attention to a big winter storm taking aim at the QCA Monday. Precipitation should start out as a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain and snow early Monday morning, before changing over to all snow and increasing in coverage and intensity through the afternoon and evening hours. As snowfall rates pick up, we could see blowing and drifting on roads and reduced visibility, affecting both the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes. The snow comes to an end by Tuesday morning, but digging out could take some time as many locations could see from 4″ to 10+ accumulations. A WINTER STORM WATCH continues from 6 am Monday until Noon Tuesday.

TODAY: Morning snow and a chance for freezing rain then partly to mostly cloudy and cool. High: 33°. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 25°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Cloudy and cool. Morning snow and freezing rain, then all snow likely for the rest of the day. High: 32°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Most Read

A First Alert Day will be in effect starting Monday morning for heavy snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning
The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue.
East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with flames and smoke
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Several officers allegedly found Bolton Jr., 39, with 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges
Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers

Latest News

Partly/mostly cloudy today. Heavy accumulating snow expected Monday
Your First Alert Forecast
Sunday
Snow tonight
As of Saturday night some counties are under a Winter Storm Watch that begins Monday morning.
Fad
Sunday
Snow tonight