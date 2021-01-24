One person shot in Rock Island Sunday morning

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island police say they responded to the area of 9th Street and 42nd Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday for a report of a shooting. As police arrived, they say they found a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, their condition is unknown at this time.

If you have any information on the shooting, you’re asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

