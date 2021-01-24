QC Auto Show rolls on, sees challenges under Illinois mitigations

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois (KWQC) - “What is going is on is people coming in looking at all the new and old cars and just getting out for the first time in a long time,” QC Expo Center Robert Junker said.

Saturday was day two of three for the QC Auto Show at the QCCA Expo Center in Rock Island as vendors, exhibitionists, and others came to look at all the new and old-school cars. Although this year’s show doesn’t have nearly the same attendance as it has in years past.

“And so far it (this year) has gone really well, year over year if you look at the show compared to last year, we’re about half the occupancy as far as cars and vendors,” Junker said, “At the end of the day we wanted to do an event because we could do an event and not only to kind of get people back to normal or our new normal and have some fun but be social distant and still have a good time and check out some cool vehicles.”

Exhibitionist Lloyd Deshane is excited to be back at this year’s show and perhaps even more excited to get back to bigger shows in the future.

“Car shows are a great community event, and we’re hoping, especially with the vaccines coming out that people will get their vaccines so that we can get rid of this covid and get back to somewhat normal and having the car shows and different community events,” he said, “I got my first shot just the other day and encourage others to go out and get their shots and wear their mask.”

For the time being though, Junker would rather hold the show in Iowa if he could.

“As far as Iowa goes, would love to be over there, it’d be a lot easier to run events,” he said, “The biggest challenge that we have in Illinois is let’s be consistent, whatever the rules are, we’ll abide by them, but let’s be consistent down the road.”

Junker’s main priority is to remain open.

“We don’t care if you have to have masks, we don’t care if you limit the amount of people that come in, just as long as we can do shows, we’ll leave that to the politicians,” he said.

