Rapids City woman selling Bernie Sanders-style mittens to raise money

By Marci Clark
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPIDS CITY, Ill (KWQC) - A Rapids City woman is selling Bernie Sanders-style mittens to raise money for kids to go to a church camp.

Kristy Polenske has been making similar mittens like the ones seen on Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders by using upcycled sweaters. Polenske says her son went to the camp two years ago and wanted to raise money for kids to go who can’t afford it. When COVID-19 canceled many local craft fairs, the Bernie Sanders meme came right in time to boost sales.

“The Bernie Sanders thing came up and I said this is the perfect opportunity, it’s cold outside yet and so I made it into our keywords and sure enough it hit and it started blowing up overnight. I woke up this morning and my phone had like thirty hits on it,” says Polenske.

New Life Fellowship Church in Moline is planning a ‘make your own Bernie mittens’ event on Saturday, February 6 at 1 p.m. The church will provide the space, the pattern, the mitten inserts, and guided help through the process for a $15 donation per person to the Breakaway youth camp fund. If you plan to go, bring a pair of fabric scissors, a sewing machine, an extension cord for your machine, and your sweater you want to turn into mittens.

For more information visit the church’s website or Facebook page.

