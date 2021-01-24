Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area

(KWQC) - Heavy snow forecast to began blanketing parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area Monday through Tuesday.

In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.

You can find a list of those below. If your city has issued one and you don’t see it below you can email us at News@kwqc.com.

Illinois:

To be determined.

Iowa:

Columbus Junction: Starting Monday at 12 p.m. thru January 27th at 12 p.m. Find more information here

Blue Grass: Starting Monday at 8 a.m. thru Tuesday at 4 p.m. The City’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need.



