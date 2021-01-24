Advertisement

Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area

In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.
In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KWQC) - Heavy snow forecast to began blanketing parts of the Quad Cities and TV6 viewing area Monday through Tuesday.

In anticipation of the snowfall, multiple cities throughout the area have issued snow emergencies.

You can find a list of those below. If your city has issued one and you don’t see it below you can email us at News@kwqc.com.

Illinois:

To be determined.

Iowa:

  • Columbus Junction: Starting Monday at 12 p.m. thru January 27th at 12 p.m.
    • Find more information here
  • Blue Grass: Starting Monday at 8 a.m. thru Tuesday at 4 p.m.
    • The City’s Public Safety Building, 606 West Mayne Street, Blue Grass, Iowa, will be open to the public in need.

A reminder to our TV6 viewers you can follow along with the latest on the weather and closings in the area through our QCWeather App. You can submit weather photos, find the forecast and see what businesses, schools and churches are closed when severe weather hits.

You can also submit photos on our website here.

