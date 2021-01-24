Snow tonight

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY Monday morning to Tuesday morning for heavy snow***

There will be two systems moving through in the next few days. With the increase in clouds today there has been a system moving closer from the west that will enter the area overnight and bring snow. This snow will be light with heaviest to the north at 2-3 inches with around an inch near the Quad Cities by Sunday morning. Into the early morning hours while things die down, there is a chance to see some freezing rain in southern counties, although there will be little accumulation. There will be partial clearing for the afternoon on Sunday while highs are in the 30s.

By early Monday morning a stronger system will move into the area. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most counties in Iowa, including the Quad Cities. This will be for Monday morning into Monday night because heavy snow will fall. Accumulations have the chance to reach 6 inches or more. The Monday evening commute will be the commute impacted the most from this system. Winds will be breezy reaching 10-20 mph in the evening, making the Monday evening commute troublesome. There will be a FIRST ALERT DAY for Monday and into Monday night, details coming.

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies, snow. Low: 24°. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Early snow and a chance for freezing rain, partial clearing. High: 33°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds, wintry mix/snow by morning. Low: 25°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

