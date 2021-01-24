Advertisement

Trump’s virus adviser says some saw it as ‘hoax’

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 1:49 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Dr. Deborah Birx says when she was coordinator of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, she had to grapple with COVID-19 deniers in the White House and that someone gave the president “parallel” streams of data that conflicted with hers.

Defending her tenure, Birx told CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday that she was at times censored by the Trump administration but denied ever withholding information.

Birx said she would see Trump “presenting graphs that I never made” and that “someone out there or someone inside was creating a parallel set of data and graphics that were shown to the president.”

She added that in the White House, “There were people who definitely believed that this was a hoax.”

Birx did not identify the COVID-19 deniers and said she did not know who was presenting the parallel data to Trump, but said she realizes now that Trump coronavirus adviser Dr. Scott Atlas was providing some of it.

Birx said in December that she would retire but was willing to first help President Joe Biden’s team with its coronavirus response as needed. More than 25 million people have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 418,000 people have died in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning
The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue.
East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with flames and smoke
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
Several officers allegedly found Bolton Jr., 39, with 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges
Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers

Latest News

Tacoma Police and other law enforcement stand in an intersection near the site of a car crash...
2 injured after police car drives through crowd at race
First Alert Day from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.
First Alert Day
Lingering clouds today. FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday.
Your First Alert Forecast
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute...
Fauci says vaccine goal would cover 67 million