Ameren Illinois activates emergency operations center ahead of winter storm

Ill. (KWQC) - Officials with Ameren Illinois have activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday in preparation for the winter storm.

The Emergency Operations Center is staffed around the clock to help coordinate service restoration, crew mobilization and communication.

Senior Vice President of Operations and Technical Services, David Wakeman, said while snow poses driving challenges for crews, ice and wind are the more frequent causes for winter power outages.

“Ice storms are particularly challenging from a power restoration perspective,” Wakeman said. “Significant ice build-up combined with below freezing temperatures and strong winds can wreak havoc on our power lines, transformers and other equipment. Ice accretion of more than a quarter inch is our main concern because that’s when we see trees limb snap and fall into our equipment.”

The company follows a well-defined storm management plan to assess the damage and restore power to customers as quickly and safely as possible.

Ameren Illinois customers without power should call 800-755-5000 to report an outage, log onto the website at AmerenIllinois.com , or report their outage using the mobile phone app. Information on the restoration status of individual outages will be provided directly to customers who have reported their outage to Ameren Illinois.

Ameren Illinois urges its customers to sign up to receive alerts up on the status of restoration. Sign up at Ameren.com/alerts

· Real-time outage information is available on the outage map at AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap

· Customers can receive timely updates on outage restoration by following the Ameren Illinois news feed on Facebook or at twitter.com/AmerenIllinois

