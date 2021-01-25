Bettendorf sports complex continues on, attracts hundreds from across the country

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - At the TBK Bank Sport Complex in Bettendorf, competition is thriving albeit with adjustments.

“Every sport is a little bit different, and as long as they follow the protocols put in place by those sports, then again everyone’s safe and we have a great time,” TBK Bank Sports Complex President/CEO Dave Stow said.

The bustling venue comes as the entire state of Illinois has not yet reached mitigation levels that would allow for some youth organized sports to resume under phase 4 mitigations. For a venue that holds hundreds, Stow said it’s quite easy to execute large events.

“It’s actually pretty simple, all of our sport organizers want to do this just as well as everybody else and so it’s really a checklist and information, the hardest thing really is just the individual person that may not be familiar with various rules,” he said.

The complex takes people’s temperatures, asks people to wear masks, and limits spectator by only giving two tickets to each player and coach. Stow said that the event attracts teams from the Midwest and beyond and said he’s not too concerned with state lines.

“We try not to look at borders, we’re just open, and we ask everyone to follow the rules and follow the guidelines for sport and the state and we’re going to be safe,” he said.

Platform Elite Volley Ball Club Director Melissa Kurth said that there’s been challenges adjusting to the new tournament norm.

Kurth, hoping to get back to less tense tournaments in the near future.

Kurth, hoping to get back to less tense tournaments in the near future.

“I just hope we can get back to normal play where we don’t feel weird slapping hands or we don’t have to wear a mask all the time and hopefully that can come in the next few months, crossing our fingers,” she said.

