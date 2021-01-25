Advertisement

Chestnut Street Inn Favorites

By Debbie McFadden
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Chef Monika Sudakov is the guest on PSL (previously aired last February, 2020) to feature her most recent cookbook. The publication is a compilation of absolute favorite recipes of those who have dined or stayed at Sudakov’s bed & breakfast, Chestnut Street Inn. Watch the segment to learn more. Details about the inn she runs with her husband, Jeff, in Sheffield, Illinois, are below.

In her third cookbook, Chef Monika shares a diverse collection of recipes intended to represent her unique culinary approach. Recipes are marked gluten free, dairy free and vegetarian to accommodate special dietary restrictions. Food is an artform and Chef Monika applies her creativity to each dish she makes.

You can purchase Cooking with Chef Monika online via Lulu.com or you can contact us direct by phone or email. Click here to email us or call 800-537-1304. To purchase on Lulu.com, please click here.

Chestnut Street Inn / 301 E Chestnut St / Sheffield, IL / (815) 454-2419 / monikaandjeff@chestnut-inn.com

