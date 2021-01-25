Advertisement

Davenport Fire Department responds to house with heavy smoke Saturday

Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the 1000 block of South Stark Street on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Officials say five fire apparatus and one command vehicle responded to the fire, resulting in a total of 16 firefighters. As they arrived on the scene, they say smoke was “coming from the eaves of the house” and found it throughout the home with the fire in the attic.

One resident was inside the house when the fire started but safely exited before firefighters arrived, according to officials.

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours as they investigated the cause and made sure the fire was extinguished, according to officials.

Officials go on to say the occupant of the house was “medically evaluated for smoke inhalation, however, he refused transport to the hospital.”

The two adults who live inside the house were provided aid by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Day from 6 AM Monday until Noon Tuesday for accumulating snow.
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday morning-Tuesday morning
This Jan. 21, 2021, photo provided by the Polk County Jail in Des Moines, Iowa shows Jennifer...
Former Make-A-Wish Iowa CEO charged with embezzling funds
The East Moline Fire Department are on the scene of a house fire in the 200 block of 29th Avenue.
East Moline Fire Department responds to house fire with flames and smoke
Several officers allegedly found Bolton Jr., 39, with 28.5 grams of methamphetamine.
Clinton man arrested on methamphetamine-related charges
Acapulco Cafe in Rock Island says customers haven’t been coming in as much as they’d expect,...
Illinois restaurants hoping for dine-in customers

Latest News

TV6 wants to remind you to Lock it down, QC!
Several vehicles stolen in Fort Madison
COVID variants
Augustana epidemiologist explains COVID-19 variants
Epidemiologist explains COVID-19 variants
Police car
One person shot in Rock Island Sunday morning