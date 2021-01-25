Davenport Fire Department responds to house with heavy smoke Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The Davenport Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at the 1000 block of South Stark Street on Saturday around 1 p.m.

Officials say five fire apparatus and one command vehicle responded to the fire, resulting in a total of 16 firefighters. As they arrived on the scene, they say smoke was “coming from the eaves of the house” and found it throughout the home with the fire in the attic.

One resident was inside the house when the fire started but safely exited before firefighters arrived, according to officials.

The fire was brought under control in about ten minutes, but firefighters remained on the scene for about two hours as they investigated the cause and made sure the fire was extinguished, according to officials.

Officials go on to say the occupant of the house was “medically evaluated for smoke inhalation, however, he refused transport to the hospital.”

The two adults who live inside the house were provided aid by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for more updates.

