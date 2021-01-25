Fresh Spring Decor & DIY Ideas

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -

Living Vintage (now closed) in Davenport is the featured business showing off new spring design and decor ideas in a segment produced and aired in February, 2020 (before COVID mitigations). Get some fresh ideas to add spring color to your home and office here. The ladies also invite people to take DIY classes to learn some of their refurbishing techniques.

The Living Vintage retail store in Davenport has permanently closed as a result of financial difficulties of the pandemic. However, the ladies now have a store called Iowa Roots Home Decor in their hometown of DeWitt. You can also shop online. See below!

Iowa Roots Home Decor / 1610 11th St. / DeWitt, IA / 563-484-9757 / info@iowarootshome.com

