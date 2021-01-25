Advertisement

Google Maps to display COVID-19 vaccination sites

By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(CNN) – If you’re having a hard time finding a place that offers the coronavirus vaccine, Google Maps wants to help.

A new Google Maps feature is rolling out in the coming weeks, starting in Arizona, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

According to Google, searches for “vaccines near me” have increased fivefold since the beginning of the year.

The company said it’s implementing the feature to ensure it’s “providing locally relevant answers.”

The results will include details about whether an appointment is required, if the vaccine is only available to certain groups and if there’s a drive-thru.

The need for information on vaccines is clear.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation survey, 60% of Americans said they don’t know when or where to get a vaccine.



