Heavy snow arrives this afternoon

QUAD CITIES, IA/IL- ***FIRST ALERT DAY in effect from 6 AM Monday until 12 PM Tuesday for heavy snow***

A First Alert Day is in effect for heavy snow and potentially blowing and drifting snow later tonight. Snow will spread over the area from south to north today leading to deteriorating road conditions by late afternoon and early evening. Heaviest snow will set up along I-80 from 3PM through midnight and snow showers will linger through midday on Tuesday. At times snowfall rates will be around 1″ per hour quickly accumulating on all surfaces. Winds will pick up from the ENE this evening and gust close to 30mph overnight leading to blowing and drifting snow. After all is said and done the QC will end up with 4″-8″of fresh snow. Amounts will significantly drop off north of highway 30 with Dubuque and Galena maybe only seeing a couple inches. Areas to the south of highway 34 will see lighter amounts as well, but could see a glazing of ice. As with every winter storm, there is the potential for localized spots of 10″ or more. Areas west of the QC are most favored for the heavier amounts at this time. Bottom line, travel will be poor, at best, later tonight and early Tuesday morning.

TODAY: Snow. High: 31º Wind: ENE 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Snow. Low: 29°. Wind: ENE 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy. High: 31º.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.