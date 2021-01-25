Advertisement

Illinois officials report 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths Monday

Illinois coronavirus
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health Monday reported 2,944 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 49 additional deaths.

IDPH is now reporting a total of 1,104,763 cases and 18,798 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 74,202 specimens for a total of nearly 15.5 million. As of Sunday night, 2,962 people were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 601 patients were in the intensive care unit and 302 patients were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from Jan. 18 to Sunday is 4.7%.  The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from that same time period is 5.8%.

The new deaths include:

  • Boone County: 1 male 60s
  • Coles County: 1 male 70s
  • Cook County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 3 males 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 80s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
  • Fulton County: 1 male 80s
  • Henry County: 1 male 90s
  • Kane County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Lake County: 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s
  • Macoupin County: 1 female 80s
  • Madison County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 90s
  • McHenry County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
  • McLean County: 1 female 70s
  • Peoria County: 1 male 60s
  • Randolph County: 1 male 70s
  • Sangamon County: 1 male 60s
  • St. Clair County: 1 female 80s
  • Tazewell County: 1 female 90s
  • Will County: 1 male 80s
  • Winnebago County: 1 male 90s

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of local cases.

