Advertisement

Iowa officials report 452 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over 24 hours

Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(Associated Press)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 452 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 313,263 and 4,488 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.5%.

As of 10:30 a.m., the website reported that nearly 1.45 million Iowans have been tested and 274,743 people have recovered from the virus. The website also showed that 383 people were hospitalized. Of those, 40 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 78 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of local cases.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FIRST ALERT DAY FOR HEAVY SNOW
FIRST ALERT DAY for heavy snow Monday-Tuesday morning
`
Snow emergencies declared in the Quad Cities Area
29-year-old Hazel L. Ivy, has been arrested and charged with murder after her 7-year-old...
Galesburg mother charged with first-degree murder in 7-year-old daughter’s death
This image provided by Budweiser shows two health care workers getting vaccinated in an...
Budweiser joins Coke, Pepsi brands in sitting out Super Bowl
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island

Latest News

Officials with Ameren Illinois have activated its Emergency Operations Center on Monday in...
Ameren Illinois activates emergency operations center ahead of winter storm
State of Iowa officials announced on Monday they will be closing its five Test Iowa drive-thru...
Test Iowa sites to close early Monday due to expected snowfall
Illinois coronavirus
Illinois officials report 2,944 new COVID-19 cases, 49 deaths Monday
Police say 39-year-old Devin J. Johnson, of Rock Island, is being charged with attempted murder...
Police: Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Rock Island
Novel Coronavirus
Tracking the Curve: Daily updates on local COVID-19 developments