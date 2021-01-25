Iowa officials report 452 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths over 24 hours

(KWQC) - Iowa officials reported 452 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths between 10:30 a.m. Sunday and 10:30 a.m. Monday, according to the state’s coronavirus website.

That brings the total number of cases to 313,263 and 4,488 deaths since the pandemic began. The website, which reports the data in real-time, reported a 14-day positivity rate of 11% and a seven-day positivity rate of 8.5%.

As of 10:30 a.m., the website reported that nearly 1.45 million Iowans have been tested and 274,743 people have recovered from the virus. The website also showed that 383 people were hospitalized. Of those, 40 were admitted over the last 24 hours and 78 were in the intensive care unit.

Check out TV6′s Tracking the Curve page to see a breakdown of local cases.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.